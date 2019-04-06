NXT TakeOver New York: Velveteen Dream Snaps Matt Riddle’s Undefeated Streak, Retains North American Title

Velveteen Dream’s hot streak rolled on at NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday night as he managed to retain the NXT North American Championship against the previously-unbeaten Matt Riddle. Dream was dominated throughout the match by Riddle’s mixed martial arts style, and looked to be on the ropes after getting hit with a powerbomb-Final Flash Knee combo. Riddle locked in his Bromission submission hold, but Dream was able to roll backwards and fold Riddle up for a quick three-count.

Late in the match Dream appeared to channel Hulk Hogan when he “hulked” up while getting hit with a flurry of strikes from Riddle. He then gave the “You!” point and nailed Riddle with a bodyslam a la Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dream became the second champion of the night to retain his title, as the War Raiders defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet to keep hold of the NXT Tag Team Championships to start the show.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Shawn Michaels sang the praises of Dream as his NXT coach.

“There’s a couple of guys that I’m fortunate to get to work with, but I guess it’s just because he’s so young and has so much natural ability, and at such a young age, is so comfortable in absolutely every aspect of the job, you just got to believe that … if he were to just grow at the exact same pace as everyone else, at this point, being so young and as talented as he is, I just don’t see how the expectations for him cannot be bigger than certainly anything I’ve ever seen,” Michaels said.

“I’m a fan of most of my guys, but every once in awhile, when you put all that talent in the body of a … gosh, I can’t even remember what it was like to be 23 anymore, and to see the very natural ability and the ease at which he does it,” he continued. “There is stuff that that young man can do that I don’t even think he’s found yet, only because he hasn’t seen it. There isn’t anything that he can’t do, because I would imagine he doesn’t see why he couldn’t do it. I do like to think there’s something special in that young man.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!