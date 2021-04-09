NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Joker Gear at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

✖

During tonight's loaded TakeOver: Stand & Deliver card, Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defended their titles against The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and since it was a special occasion everyone got dressed up for it. Hartwell and LeRae wore their slick superhero-style costumes from their Avengers and Fantastic Four artwork, but Blackheart went for a more villainous look, revealing gear that seemed to be themed after The Joker.

The biggest hint of this was in the hair and makeup. Blackheart's hair is always green, but the way it was styled gave it a Joker flair. The makeup also looked very Joker with a design around the eyes that was reminiscent of the recent Joker movie, and the gear also happened to be primarily purple and green.

It was a cool look, and you can check it out in the post above and the post below. Now, the Joker never had a tank, so if it's a competition on coolest rides, we're giving Blackheart the lead.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt)

The NXT Women's Title will take center stage on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, as Io Shirai defends against Raquel González in a commercial-free main event. WALTER will also put the NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma will clash for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles and more. Catch all the action tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Here are the full cards and the results so far for Night 1 and 2.

Night 1

Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm (Pre-show)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter defeated Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma

Pete Dunne Defeated Kushida

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver kicks off tonight on USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Thursday, April 8th exclusively on Peacock.

What have you thought of TakeOver so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!