NXT TakeOver: Tegan Nox Reveals New Captain Marvel Kree Gear

NXT’s Tegan Nox has always represented her love of Captain Marvel in the ring, and it’s become a tradition for her to debut a new homage to the Boss of Space at new pay-per-views. NXT TakeOver Portland was no different, and the star came out for tonight’s street fight against her nemesis Dakota Kai with a new look based on Captain Marvel’s Kree days, but this time with an inverted color scheme. In addition to the green and white Captain Marvel top she also debuted some awesome Kree boots that matched and even had some armbands that also tied into the whole costume.

It was a pretty impressive look, and you can check it out below. We also think Carol would be quite proud of how Nox made Kai pay in the ring, hitting her with chairs, trash cans, and everything but the kitchen sink.

You can see Nox and her Captain Marvel gear in the images below.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver Portland below.

“NXT comes to The City of Roses tonight with an absolutely stacked TakeOver: Portland card. After being forced to give up the NXT Championship due to injury nearly one year ago, Tommaso Ciampa will finally get the chance to reclaim the title — and his life — from Adam Cole. Plus, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano will look for payback on Finn Bálor and much more! Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 7 ET/4PT!”

Here’s the rundown for tonight’s big event.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

