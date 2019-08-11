NXT TakeOver Toronto: Velveteen Dream Retains the NXT North American Championship in Another Jaw-Dropping Performance

Velveteen Dream continued his impressive reign as NXT North American Champion on Saturday night, beating both Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong in a triple threat math to retain his title at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

Dream started off with a head-turning entrance, channeling both The Mountie and the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors in his entrance.

He hit arguably the spot of the night midway through the match. With Dunne locking Strong in the corner with a triangle, Dream managed to go coast-to-coast and hit Dunne with an elbow drop.

The final sequence saw Strong hit his backbreaker finisher onto Dunne, but just as he was attempting a cover Dream hit a Purple Rainmaker from the top rope onto both men. He pushed Strong off and covered Dunne to retain.

Dream initially captured the title, his first under the WWE banner, back on January 30 at an NXT television taping against Johnny Gargano. With the win his reign eclipses 192 days (WWE recognizes only 171 due to when the television taping made it to air), making him the longest-reigning champion ahead of Adam Cole (133 days) and Ricochet (161).