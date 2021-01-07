NXT Reveals Valentine's Day TakeOver

✖

Tonight's NXT New Year's Evil featured a host of fantastic matches throughout the night, but in the midst of it all, they gave fans another event to look forward to. Towards the end of the evening, NXT revealed the time and date of the next TakeOver, and it will take place on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Nothing else was teased in regards to the matches we might see or if the event will have an overall love theme, but since it is taking place on the big day, we'd imagine it will very much have at least a few love-themed aspects to it.

NXT has knocked it out of the park with their themed events, as Halloween Havoc and New Year's Evil both had fun with the theme and delivered matches that left everyone talking the next day. A Valentine's Day episode should be no different, though unlike those events it will likely not have a host.

Halloween Havoc and New Year's Evil were special events that took place on a traditional Wednesday as opposed to on Sunday like TakeOvers, and they weren't given the TakeOver moniker either. Still, have to admit that a host would be a great fit for one taking place on Valentine's Day, especially if it was an off the wall choice.

Love is in the air... and so is pain. ❤️#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on @WWENetwork! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/MRrhqIZnaj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021

"Love is in the air... and so is pain. Red heart

#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on

@WWENetwork

! #NXTNYE"

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

Are you excited for the next TakeOver? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!