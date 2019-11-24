WWE

WWE Fans Shocked by Tommaso Ciampa’s Air Raid Crash on Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa pulled off one of the craziest spots in NXT history on Saturday night at NXT […]

By

Tommaso Ciampa pulled off one of the craziest spots in NXT history on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Late in the match he climbed up to the top of the WarGames cage in pursuit of NXT Champion Adam Cole, who had climbed up to the roof to avoid taking any more damage from the match. But Ciampa managed to get his hands on the champ, drape him over his shoulders, stand up on the corner of the cage and send Cole and himself back to the canvas with a monstrous Air Raid Crash through a pair of tables. Fans in the Allstate Arena were utterly shocked by the move, as were the many fans watching along at home.

Check out some of the best reactions to the move below. Believe it or not, Cole will still defend his NXT Championship on Sunday night against Pete Dunne at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He Sure Does Love Those Cage Spots

You’re Not Wrong

Tell Your Kids the Truth!

He Warned Ya

Glass Bones and Paper Skin

Somehow This Is Matt and Nick’s Fault, Again

Who Would Oppose?

Tagged:

Related Posts