NXT TakeOver: XXV Full Card

NXT will celebrate its 25th WWE Network TakeOver event on June 1 at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with NXT TakeOver: XXV. The event will feature five matches as eac oh of NXT’s championships are on the line.

Check out the full card for the show below

Videos by ComicBook.com

NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — Gargano finally reached the end of his years-long journey by claiming the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania weekend. But Cole, who the Two out of Three Falls title match, was quick to point out that he was able to pick up the first win over Gargano rather quickly and that he believes he was the rightful champion.

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai — Baszler and the rest of the Horsewomen have continued to dominate the NXT Women’s locker room on a weekly basis. She recently managed to retain the NXT Championship again against Kairi Sane, preventing “The Pirate Princess” from ever challenging for the title again. But while Sane is now busy on the main roster, the other half of the Sky Pirates Io Shirai hasn’t backed down from Baszler.

NXT Tag Team Championships (Ladder Match): The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Forgotten Sons — The Viking Raiders officially relinquished the titles after going undefeated for several weeks after being called up to the main roster. Four teams will fight for the vacated titles in a ladder match.

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze — Fresh off his title defense against Matt Riddle in New York, Velveteen Dream was greeted by a returning Tyler Breeze looking for an opportunity. After a snappy promo in which Dream denied Breeze a title shot, the former Fashion Police member punched the champion in the face after pretending to take a selfie with him.

Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle — While Cole has been focused on winning the NXT Championship, there’s been issues in the ranks of the Undisputed Era between he and Roderick Strong. After the two nearly came to blows when Cole lost a match to Riddle, Strong decided to make amends by jumping Riddle backstage. The two will now clash in the only non-title match of the night.

It’s worth noting that, according to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, Gargano has been dealing with a knee injury for months and could be on the shelf after his title match against Cole. Gargano has only wrestled two matches since his championship win and has not competed at an NXT live event since March 8.