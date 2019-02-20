NXT Teasing ‘Special Announcement’ Amid Latest Call-Ups

WWE posted a message to their website on Tuesday morning, teasing a major announcement to take place during this week’s episode fo NXT.

“Get ready, because this week’s NXT will feature a special announcement. With no additional details currently available, speculation about what’s in store for the black-and-gold brand is running wild,” the announcement read.

No word yet on what the announcement is.

NXT was at the forefront of Monday Night Raw this week as NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black all made their main roster debuts during the show. The story of the four being flown out to Lafayette, Louisiana for the show was originally broken by PWInsider, and Fightftul‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported later in the day that the decision to bring in the four stars was unexpected.

“There were people on the SmackDown brand and NXT who had no idea this was happening today,” Sapp said on an episode of the Fightful Wrestling podcast.

Raw started with Triple H, who runs NXT, announcing the four wrestlers being involved in the show. Ricochet was the first to appear, teaming with Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a tag team match. Later in the evening Ciampa and Gargano reunited as DIY to beat The Revival. Finally, Black interrupted Elias during one of his concerts and defeated him in a match via his Black Mass finisher.

Throughout the evening it was never made clear whether or not Raw marked the official call-up for the four, or if it was a one-time thing. A call-up could complicate things for both rosters, given that the last group of NXT stars to join the main roster (Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan and EC3) just made their jump in January and still haven’t been officially signed to either roster.

Gargano appeared at the show still holding the NXT North American Championship, though he lost the title to Velveteen Dream during an NXT taping that’s set to air on Wednesday. The other complication for a call-up would be Ciampa, who is still the reigning NXT Champion and is expected to defend the title at NXT TakeOver: New York during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

As the developmental brand continues to thrive, WWE is reportedly looking to build different NXT brands across the globe similar to NXT: UK. Dave Meltzer reported in a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE officials are looking into the possibility of setting up NXT brand in Japan.