The Rascalz Debut in NXT as MSK

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on tonight's NXT, and fans got to see the first three matches of the tournament take place throughout tonight's show. The final match of the night was one of the most interesting though, as before the show a new team going by the name of MSK has been teased, though we didn't know their identities. That's now been revealed though, as the Tag Team formerly known as The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling were officially introduced in NXT by the name of MSK.

MSK includes Dezmond Everheart Aiken (Dezmond Xavier) and Zachary Green (Zachary Wentz), and the duo was part of the latest class of NXT signings. They were always going to get a different name than the one they had in Impact, though MSK seems like a big change.

Dezmond is now known as Wes Lee while Zachary is known as Nash Carter, and they had some big energy when they came out, and hopefully, that will carry over to fans.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off tonight with Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA battling Breezango and Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Ever-Rise. Don't miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The card includes:

Undisputed ERA vs Breezango (Dusty Classic)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Ever-Rise (Dusty Classic)

Dexter Lumis vs North American Champion Johnny Gargano

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae

