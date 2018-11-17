NXT TakeOver War Games: How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card

WWE NXT presents TakeOver War Games 2 on Saturday evening, the brand’s second foray into resurrecting the classic WCW match.

Kicking off Survivor Series weekend, NXT TakeOver War Games 2 will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show features four matches as compared to the typical five bouts that are usually part of a TakeOver broadcast. This is reportedly due to the fact that NXT has set apart more time than usual for a couple of the bouts, which have the potential to be all time classic encounters.

When To Watch: NXT TakeOver War Games 2 officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a half hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: NXT TakeOver War Games 2 will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for NXT TakeOver War Games 2 is as follows:

War Games Match

Ricochet, Pete Dunne, and the War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match (Two out of Three Falls)

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

Velveteen Dream has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the most entertaining members of the NXT roster and he has his shot at carrying the brand’s top title. Dream and Ciampa should be quite a contest given their contrast in styles.

Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s Championship for a second time last month at WWE Evolution. The former champion looks to get her revenge in what should be a longer, possibly better, contest than the two had before. And that’s saying something as their match at Evolution was fantastic.

The evolving character of Johnny Gargano will be on full display as it was revealed a couple of weeks ago that he was Aleister Black’s assailant. Gone are the days of Gargano being a white meat babyface as Johnny Wrestling now has an added dimension to his character.

Expect gimmicks and high spots in the main event match that will feature one of the best high flyers in all of pro wrestling, Ricochet. While the match likely won’t be the bloody contest of the War Games matches we came to know and love in NWA and WCW, there’s enough top talent in the ring at TakeOver to come up with something especially memorable and must-see.

Check back with us after the show for a full run down of everything that went down. In the mean time, let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most and why!