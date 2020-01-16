Bianca Belair to Challenge for NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver Portland

Bianca Belair will face either Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver Portland on February 16th.

Belair earned the title opportunity by winning a big battle royal on this week’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. The match included Tegan Nox, Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Kacy Catanzaro, Shayna Baszler, Catalina, MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jessi Kamea.

Eventually, we were left with a final four that included Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler. Nox went to the top rope and Dakota Kai ran out and pulled her off to the ground to eliminate her. Kai then attacked her former tag team partner on the outside by throwing her knee brace at her.

Back in the ring, Baszler about had Shirai eliminated when Shotzi Blackheart, whom had never been eliminated earlier in the match, ran back in and threw Baszler out from behind.

Shirai and Belair then battled as the final two competitors for a few minutes. The bout ended when Belair threw Shirai to the outside, with Io taking a massive bump in the process.

Storm will face Ripley for the title at Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend. The winner of that contest will move on to face Belair a couple of weeks later at NXT TakeOver Portland.