NXT Women's Championship Match Between Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley Announced

Tonight's NXT featured a deep dive into the history between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai during their time on the black and gold brand, and there's is a lot of it. Ripley was sitting high atop the mountain heading into WrestleMania, but she would eventually lose to Charlotte Flair. Shirai was able to get the belt from Flair eventually and has enjoyed a dominant run with the title. That said, fans have been waiting to see Ripley and Shirai face-off during that reign, and that is finally happening on next week's NXT.

Ripley will face Shirai with the NXT Women's Championship on the line, and this could be a huge turning point for Ripley. Ripley's been busy over the past few months with the Robert Stone Brand and Raquel Gonzalez, but she's had her sights on Shirai's title the whole time, and this is her chance to reclaim it.

As for Shirai, she's vanquished Candice LeRae at Halloween Havoc, and though stars like Ember Moon and Toni Storm have come to NXT with their eyes on the title, Ripley gets the next shot.

Here is the official rundown of tonight's NXT.

"Three titles will be defended tonight on NXT! New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will look to break his curse against a "worthy opponent," Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango, plus NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar battles Jake Atlas. Plus, Toni Storm will go one on one with Candice LeRae. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here is the card:

Johnny Gargano (C) Tries To Break Championship Curse

Breezango vs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan (C)

Santos Escobar (C) vs Jake Atlas

Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae

