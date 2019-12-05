NXT Announces Women’s Championship Match

Tonight NXT fans were ready to see Rhea Ripley exact revenge on Dakota Kai for her actions at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and they did in a way, as Ripley brought out Mia Yim to attack Kai in the middle of the ring. Ripley joined in on the attack as well, but then Shayna Baszler decided to hit the ring with her crew and take the fight to Ripley, and unfortunately the numbers game was too much to overcome. That led to the announcement of an upcoming Women’s NXT Championship match in two weeks’ time between Ripley and Baszler, and cannot wait to see this matchup.

Baszler was joined by Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who stormed the ring and overwhelmed Ripley. Baszler was able to get Ripley against the ropes in a sleeper hold while Duke and Shafir held Ripley’s arms past the ropes, making it impossible for her to break free.

They eventually let go, but the damage was done, and Baszler was able to keep the hold locked in. Now the two will throw down in two weeks, and odds are Ripley will be bringing some backup to even the odds.

You can find the official description for this week’s NXT below.

“Rhea Ripley will have payback on her mind when she goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai tomorrow night on NXT. Kai betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and left Ripley’s team high and dry during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver. Though The Nightmare’s team won, Ripley has not forgotten Kai’s duplicity. Will she get retribution, or will Kai continue to unleash her rage? Find out on WWE NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

You can find the full card for tonight’s show below.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza

Kushida vs. TBA

Killian Dain vs. TBA

Have you enjoyed tonight's NXT?