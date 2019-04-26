NXT Referee Suffers Gruesome Leg Break, Finishes Match

An NXT referee suffered a gruesome injury during a match this week but persevered and finished the job. Tom Castor severely broke his leg, prompting a second ref to get into the ring, but when the second ref went down, Castor counted to three for final pinfall of the match.

The gruesome moment was caught on video and shared online. At the time of publishing, it had garnered more than 12,000 views.

Check out Castor’s impressive dedication to his refereeing job below. Be warned, the video is graphic and shows his brutal injury…

Footage Of NXT Referee Tom Castor Counting To 3 With A Graphically Broken Leg! pic.twitter.com/0ua5CMylQJ — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 26, 2019

The responses to the tweet containing the video of Castor are loaded with nothing but respect. “He should referee the main event of Wrestlemania next year,” one Twitter user responded. “No joke.”

Others are calling for Castor to get a bonus and dubbing him a legend.

Castor has kept his spirits high since the injury. A close friend of Castor’s shared a message online indicating as much. “Please say a prayer for my brother [Tom Castor],” Drake Wuertz wrote. “He broke his leg in the libne of duty tonight during the main event of NXT Omaha. When he was on the stretcher he squeezed my hand and proudly said, ‘Drakie, I love the business.’ We love you Tom!”

Check out Wuertz’s tweet below.

Please say a prayer for my brother @tomcastorWWE. He broke his leg in the line of duty tonight during the main event of #NXTOmaha. When he was on the stretcher he squeezed my hand and proudly said “Drake I Love the Business”. We love you Tom! 🙏 — Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) April 26, 2019

The match was one between Tyler Breeze and Velveteen Dream. After one landed a super kick on the other, one wrestler fell onto Castor’s leg, snapping it.

Here’s to wishing Castor a speedy recovery!