NXT's Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter Advance to Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Round 2

✖

Tonight's NXT featured the first match in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which took place between Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, and early on it was all Storm and Martinez. Storm started things off and kept Carter and Catanzaro grounded, and Martinez kept the momentum going after tagging in. Things didn't look good for the duo but their experience as a team came into play, as Carter slyly tagged Catanzaro without Martinez seeing her, and then they teamed up to knock her out of the ring.

After commercial break Storm and Martinez were in control once more, but Catanzaro turned the tables on Martinez and sent her reeling. Martinez tagged to Storm and Catanzaro managed to tag Carter in, and Carter hit Storm with a flurry of offense.

Then everyone ended up in the ring and eventually knocked out for a bit on the mat, but Storm was able to recover and lock in a submission on Carter. That was when Martinez was ambushed by Io Shirai, who threw her over the announce table, taking away Storm's partner.

Carter and Catanzaro used this to their advantage, as Carter locked in Storm's leg and held her so that Catanzaro could land a gorgeous move from the top turnbuckle, hitting Storm square in the back and clearing the way for the pin and the win.

SHOCK THE WORLD? THEY DID JUST THAT! 🤯 🤯 🤯@KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden made jaws drop to the floor by defeating early favorite Toni Storm & @RealMMartinez in the first-round of the Women's #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gNPU2sKgTu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The NXT Fight Pit is back! Tommaso Ciampa will look to settle his bitter rivalry with Timothy Thatcher inside the Fight Pit. Elsewhere, the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off, plus first-round action continues in the Men's tournament. Catch it all this Wednesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher (Fight Pit)

Kushida and Leon Ruff vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Lucha House Party vs Imperium (Dusty Rhodes Classic)

What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!