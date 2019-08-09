Paige Reveals She Needs Neck Surgery, Cancels SummerSlam Appearance

WWE women’s superstar Paige was forced to retire from the ring last year due to neck injuries. It turns out, she’s not completely out of the wood yet as it relates to those injuries.

Since retiring from in-ring competition, Paige has worked as SmackDown General Manager, and most recently as the on-air manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane. She was scheduled to be in Toronto this weekend for SummerSlam, including a meet and greet on Friday that she was forced to pull out of due to the recent medical diagnosis.

Paige revealed on social media that a doctor appointment was the reason for cancelling the SummerSlam meet and greet. She noted that the doctor found that she would need to have surgery on her neck once again.

“Me and my fave Dr! Dr Juan Uribe. He did an amazing job on my last neck surgery. Also the miracle worker for Nikki Bella and TJ Wilson’s necks! Unfortunately, the match from Uniondale created a new hernia that we thought would heal. It did not. Sooo… One more surgery to go.”

A posting by Paige on Instagram revealed that the doctor told her she has the neck of a 60 year old person.