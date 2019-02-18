Paige Says WWE Never Held Back Divas Division, Blames the Fans

Former WWE Superstar Paige made some interesting comments on Monday while promoting her upcoming biographical film Fighting With My Family.

In an interview with Gulf News, Paige stated that WWE did not hold the Women’s Division back during the early days of the Divas division, and that it was the fans who were looking down on women’s wrestling.

“It was never WWE holding the women back,” Paige said. “It was the fans not taking them seriously. They wanted to see more of the male characters many years ago. It was a male dominated sport.

“When I first started, there were only five women there,” she continued. “It was a struggle but WWE just believed in us. When I got into the ring, I wanted to prove to the fans that girls were capable of having good matches and sometimes, even better. That was kind of my mission from the get go. Now there’s obviously a revolution.”

The comments caused a bit of backlash on social media, causing Paige to respond to a number of fans on her Twitter page.

“I said many years ago. Not now. Even up to a few years ago certain places we would wrestle in, the fans in big arenas would chant boring to the girls or start the wave or for years chanted ‘we want puppies.’ So it was absolutely a mixture of both,” Paige said in response to one fan

“Fans back then would call us toilet breaks,” she said in a separate response. “It was only when the girls, the female superstars took it upon themselves to change the way anyone perceived us.”

She then called out certain fans for being too sensitive.

“I know but people are sensitive these day,” she said. “In reality what I said was it’s not all on WWE. Up until a few years ago women didn’t have the support from a lot of people.”

Fighting With My Family hits theaters nationwide on Friday.