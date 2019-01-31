Paige Has an Idea for Her Next Role in WWE

No one was happy to hear that Paige would no longer be SmackDown’s General Manager. But with all of her new free time, Paige found an intriguing idea for her next WWE gig.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Paige revealed that’d she’d like to give managing a shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At this point, I don’t know. Should I put it out in the universe again? I wanna be a manager for somebody,” she stated. “I don’t know who but I would love to do that. If that’s not the case then, I don’t know, I just want to be part of the company. I love this company. I just like to talk a lot. I don’t know if I’m any good at it, but I’ll give it a try.”

Paige did have a minor stint as Absolution’s manager in late 2017 and early 2018. While the faction was designed to be hers, Paige suffered a career-ending injury that put all wrestling plans on ice. In April of last year, she was given the SmackDown GM gig.

Paige was instantly adored in her new role so when WWE dissolved the position in December, no one was thrilled to hear the news. There’s been very little of Paige in the recent week on WWE programming, but it’s not hard to imagine plans being in the works. As someone who has one of the healthiest relationships with the WWE Universe, Paige’s presence will always be in demand.

There’s a long list of Superstars who could benefit with Paige as their advocate, and since it’s her idea, we’ll give this a pretty good shot at happening.

Paige’s heartbreaking injury came around this time last year at a non-televised WWE event. Having freshly returned from significant neck issues, Paige took a kick from Sasha Banks that left her limp in the ring.

“The thing is with me, right, that move where she kicks me in the back, I had taken that so many times previously that I was so stubborn and I thought ‘I can still do these kind of things’ and I thought my neck was just as strong as it was before, but, unfortunately, it’s not,” Paige told GiveMeSport.

“So I called this move and I told her to do it and so she did it, and unfortunately, my neck wasn’t strong enough and it snapped all the way back and it was essentially the same as having a really bad car crash – the whiplash was.” Paige continued, “My arms start losing the feeling and then I’m like ‘oh my gosh, I can’t feel my arms!’ and I’m trying to grab her [Sasha’s] legs and she’s like ‘you need to stop’ and I’m like ‘no, no, no. Wait, I can stand up, let me do this’ and so I stand up, but then I fall straight back down and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, I can’t feel my body right now, this is crazy and I was so petrified I was like ‘I think I’m paralyzed.’”

The internet immediately took aim at Banks, but Paige refuses to blame her WWE colleague.

“Nothing was ever Sasha’s fault,” Paige stated. “She got so much backlash and even in the ring and we were in there, people are chanting ‘Sasha sucks’ and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn’t her fault,” she said.