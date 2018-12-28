Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee Joins WWE on Multi-Year Deal

WWE continues to diversify its personnel as they’ve officially added former NFL punter, Pat McAfee

The 8-year-veteran of the Indianapolis Colts announced via Twitter that he had agreed to a multi-year deal with WWE.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come to make some content. And we’ll see where it goes.”

“I am very excited for this,” he added. “This is a dream come true.”

That pairing isn’t exactly random a McAfee has been a regular panelist for NXT TakeOver kickoff shows in 2018. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports he’ll keep a similar role moving forward as well as creating digital content.

McAfee retired from the NFL in 2016 as a two-time Pro Bowler. Since leaving football, McAfee contributed at Barstool Sports where he grew in popularity. Now 31, McAfee seems intent on transitioning to the broadcast booth, but not just for Vince McMahon; McAfee will be in the booth for FOX’s broadcast of the Green Bay Packera vs. the Detriot Lions this Sunday.