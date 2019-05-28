Paul Heyman Wants Brock Lesnar to Unify the WWE and Universal Championships

The brand split between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live seems to be on the chopping block. Between championships that float between both brands like the WWE Women’s tag titles and the Wild Card Rule that allows stars to appear on both shows on a whim, the idea of having a hard split between the rosters has seeming disappeared roughly three years after the concept came back in 2016. The last time WWE ended their brand split in 2011 they began unifying some of the company’s top championships, most notably by unifying the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at Survivor Series in 2013. Many fans have begun to wonder if that will happen again with the WWE and Universal Championships, currently held by Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins.

In a new interview with TV Insider Paul Heyman proposed that very idea by involving his client, Brock Lesnar, and the Money in the Bank contract. Lesnar has spent the last two weeks teasing a cash in on either man since winning the briefcase.

“My personal preference is for Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston in a handicap match,” Heyman said. “Beat them both, unify the titles and hold them both over his head and hop on a private jet to go to the greatest steakhouse in the world.

“Unfortunately, WWE would like to protect its investment in either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston, knowing that Brock is going to F5 and take them to ‘Suplex City’ and conquer at least one of them,” he continued. “Unfortunately, they won’t let us cash in on both at the same time. Knowing the ability of Brock Lesnar, that would be my preference.”

Reportedly, WWE was pressured into instating the Wild Card Rule by television executives at both Fox and NBCUniversal in order to boost ratings for both Raw and SmackDown.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Heyman responded to the idea of him taking over as the head of creative for SmackDown once the Blue Brand makes the jump to the FOX network in October.

“I serve at the pleasure of the WWE audience and so that every one knows I’m not just paying lip services with that statement,” Heyman said. “Please note, I didn’t give the politically correct, public relations statement of ‘I serve at the pleasure of the WWE Universe.’ I meant what I said, I serve at the behest and the pleasure of the WWE audience.

“Anything that I can do to deliver to them a better product, a more forward thinking presentation, a more innovative approach to what WWE and or sports entertainment should be in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc., moving forward, that’s what I’m interested in being involved in,” he added.