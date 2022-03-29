Paul Heyman Confirms His Future With the WWE

Paul Heyman has been back with the WWE ever since he returned to be Brock Lesnar’s advocate back in 2012. Since then he’s worked with a number of wrestlers both onscreen and behind the scenes and even oversaw Raw’s creative direction as its executive director from 2019-2020. He’s currently working as the special counsel for “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and, during an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he confirmed he quietly signed a long-term contract last year.

“It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public, and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me,” Heyman said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. I also…this has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘oh that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure that I was here. I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions.”

Along with Reigns and Lesnar, Heyman also worked with CM Punk, Cesaro, Curtis Axel and Ryback during his current run. He joked in the interview that he’d love to pull a Freddie Blassie and still be working in his 80s.

WrestleMania 38 will see Reigns and Lesnar clash in the main event of the second night in a Winner Take All unification match for both the Universal and WWE Championships. Stay tuned for live coverage of the entire weekend!