Paul Trolled Tyson With Deep Cut Hangover Reference in Pre-Fight Walkout

Jake Paul delivered a clever cinematic jab before throwing any punches in his highly anticipated bout against Mike Tyson, choosing Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for his ring entrance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas—a calculated reference to Tyson’s memorable cameo in The Hangover, where he punches actor Zach Galifianakis while singing the classic 80s track.

Paul’s grand entrance began with a promotional video on the stadium’s jumbotron declaring Tyson’s boxing era over. The social media star-turned-boxer then rolled toward the ring in a customized lowrider featuring “12 inches of suspension,” accompanied by his brother Logan. Paul arrived decked out in approximately $1 million worth of diamonds and luxury accessories, making a characteristically flamboyant entrance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theatrical entrance preceded what would become Paul’s most significant victory to date. The 27-year-old secured a unanimous decision over the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion in their specially regulated professional bout. The contest, witnessed by 65,000 attendees and streamed globally on Netflix, featured modified rules, including 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce (for extra padding and hand protection) and two-minute rounds rather than three, across eight rounds instead of twelve.

The match had initially been planned for summer but was postponed when Tyson had to withdraw due to an “ulcer flare up.” Despite the pro-Tyson crowd’s evident disappointment following Amanda Serrano’s controversial loss to Katie Taylor in the preceding match, Paul executed his strategy effectively. After weathering Tyson’s early assault, he connected with several decisive left hooks in the third round, as his opponent’s age began to show. The remainder of the fight proved anticlimactic, with spectators departing before the official decision.

The bout, which carried high financial stakes, saw Paul pursuing a reported $40 million payday while Tyson was rumored to receive $20 million. The event commanded premium prices, with VIP tickets selling for as much as $2 million.

The victory improved Paul’s professional record to 11-1, while Tyson’s legendary ledger moved to 50-7. The musical entrance was just one element of Paul’s pre-fight psychological warfare, which included wearing ear protectors during preparations—a pointed reference to Tyson’s infamous ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield.

Despite the initial tension, including Tyson slapping Paul at the weigh-in and Paul responding that “[Tyson] must die,” both fighters maintained mutual respect afterward. “I wasn’t in the ring to please the world,” Tyson reflected via USA Today, “just to show myself what I can do.”

This historic matchup marked Netflix’s entry into live boxing events, with millions of subscribers tuning in worldwide to witness the generational clash between social media’s most successful boxing convert and one of the sport’s most iconic figures.