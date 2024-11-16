Paul vs. Tyson Fight Breaks Netflix as Fans Report Streaming Issues

The long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is happening as we speak, but unfortunately, everything isn’t exactly going smoothly. That’s seemingly because of the sheer amount of traffic hitting Netflix’s servers, and it’s causing havoc with the stream. Reactions are pouring in across social media about the constant buffering taking place, and some are unable to see anything actually happen as the stream freezes. Hopefully, it will iron itself out before the main event, but with an hour in they have to work fast.

X user @LogicalTrad1ng wrote, “Anyone else having streaming issues with the Paul and Logan fight? smh! #Netflix #TysonPaul”, while X user @DanielG__83 wrote, “Nice job @netflix the circle of infinite buffering. I’m sure it’ll just get better with more viewers, right? 😂.” Meanwhile, X user AntdoggII wrote, “My #netflix FROZE?!?!?! ALREADY?!?!?! @netflix 👀👀👀.”

Others are reporting severe buffering and others are just giving up completely. It’s a problem with such a majorly advertised event, but if it’s all fixed before the main event many will forgive some of that. If these issues persist throughout the Tyson vs Paul fight though, expect there to be some major discussions regarding future live events.

Paul vs. Tyson is the night’s main event and will be proceeded by the Super Lightweight Fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the co-main event. The Undercard will include a WBC Welterweight Bout featuring Mario “El Azteca” Barrios facing Abel Ramos, while the Super Middleweight Bout will feature Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes.

This fight was originally supposed to happen earlier in the year, but it was postponed until November 15th due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up. Tyson was able to resume training and get back to 100%, and in the weeks and months since, the two would have several other face-to-face confrontations. That led to tonight’s weigh-in, where Tyson smacked Paul in the face in an attempt to send a message.

