Photo: AEW Fyter Fest Entrance Stage Revealed

Anticipation is high for All Elite Wrestling’s second-ever event tonight, Fyter Fest, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After a highly successful show in Las Vegas last month, Double Or Nothing, the wrestling world has taken notice and fans can’t wait for the upstart wrestling promotion’s television program to start on TNT this fall. In the interim, we’ll be getting about one event per month from the company.

There was a test stream on the AEW YouTube page earlier today (which has since been deleted) that briefly showed the stage for tonight’s event at the Ocean Center in Daytona. You can see a photo of it below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc.).

Fans were quick to note that the stage has some similarity to the old WCW Bash at the Beach events. Interestingly, WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 was held at the same venue as Fyter Fest. Fans will remember that show as the birthplace of the nWo.

ComicBook’s Connor Casey will be live at AEW Fyter Fest tonight and will be providing live coverage of the show as it airs, right here at ComicBook.com, so make sure to check back with us this evening. The card for tonight is as follows:

Non-Sanctioned Match

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Four-Way Match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

The Buy In (Pre-Show)

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

(Winners Advance to ‘All Out’ For A Shot At First-Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament This Fall)

Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)

AEW Fyter Fest will stream live (and free) on the B/R Live streaming service. AEW is urging fans to register for the free service in advance to avoid any possible outages this evening.