Positive Sign for AEW Champion CM Punk's In-Ring Return

AEW World Champion CM Punk has passed two months since he last competed inside a wrestling ring. The Second City Saint suffered a broken foot on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite during a trios contest where he teamed with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on Max Caster, Austin and Colten Gunn. It's not completely clear as to when Punk suffered the injury, as some point to his entrance stage dive while others look to an awkward landing following a springboard clothesline. While there is no official timetable for Punk's return, many expect him to be back in action before the end of the year.

"It's healing. It's not healed. It feels like it's on fire every day, partly probably because of how much you know I was on my feet all day yesterday," Punk said at San Diego Comic-Con last month. "It's just, it's a s--ty injury you know, not being able to walk and like my entire calf on that side kind of shut down so learning how to walk again is fucking frustrating, but I'm better than I was yesterday, I'll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I'll see everybody soon."

While at SDCC, Punk's injured foot was encased in a walking boot. Now, three weeks later, the AEW Champion is walking on his own two feet.

I love walking into the con with cm punk and danhausen pic.twitter.com/KY8GkADOZJ — ashley @ c2e2 (@andcosplay_) August 7, 2022

Punk appeared at Chicago's C2E2 expo this past weekend and his walking boot was nowhere to be seen. Recent updates claimed that Punk's injury was "worse than expected," but following successful surgery and progress like this, it's possible that he'll be back in time for AEW All Out.

Before both SDCC and C2E2, AEW President Tony Khan provided a brief update on Punk's recovery, noting that he is very much on schedule.

"So, he's doing well. He's not behind in his recovery. Going into the [Comic-Con] panel, he's doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he's back, whoever the Interim champion is," Khan said. "I can't rule out [All Out on Sept. 4] but I also can't promise because I don't want to say anything when it comes to somebody's recovery from a real, serious injury."

The AEW Interim World Title is currently held by Jon Moxley, who defends it against Chris Jericho this week on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.