Randy Orton Calls out Aleister Black, Finn Balor

Randy Orton defeated Triple H on Friday at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and based on his latest comments on Twitter it looks like “The Viper” will be back to touring on SmackDown Live in the very near future.

On Saturday Orton responded to a tweet from WWE asking who Aleister Black, who has only appeared in backstage vignettes since getting drafted to SmackDown, should challenge by tagging himself.

But “The Viper” didn’t stop there.

And @FinnBalor for that matter. First title I ever won is around his waist. Maybe I want it back. https://t.co/r3B0yKuTuS — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 9, 2019

Orton captured the Intercontinental Championship way back in December 2003 at the Armageddon pay-per-view while he was a member of Evolution. The 13-time world champion hasn’t competed on WWE television or in dark matches since losing the Money in the Bank ladder match back in May. Before that, Orton feuded with AJ Styles and lost a match at WrestleMania.

On top of Black and Balor, there’s another ready-made feud for Orton on the Blue Brand with Kofi Kingston. Orton is reportedly the one who brought Kingston’s initial push back in 2009 to a halt, and the two briefly hinted at it while Kingston was on his way to challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Once Kingston gets past his feud with Dolph Ziggler (he beat him at Super ShowDown, and now they’re doing a rematch in a Steel Cage at Stomping Ground), Orton could easily be next in line for a shot at WWE’s top title.

Elsewhere at Super ShowDown the Undertaker defeated Goldberg in a match that wound up disappointing many nostalgic fans. Goldberg reportedly suffered a concussion early on in the bout, resulting in a number of dangerous botches. Undertaker looked visibly disappointed after the match, while Goldberg physically collapsed shortly after he left the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted an apology on Twitter shortly after the event.

“Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’ ….. hope ur happy,” he wrote.