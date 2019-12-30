Watch: Randy Orton Suffers Apparent Knee Injury at WWE Live Event

Randy Orton faced off against AJ Styles during a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sunday night. But mere minutes into the match the referee had to call for the bell due to Orton suffering an apparent knee injury. According to fans in attendance, Orton attempted an RKO minutes into the match and landed awkwardly when Styles countered. The match was thrown out, trainers ran into the ring to help Orton and “The Viper” was eventually assisted to the backstage area. As of late Sunday night WWE has released no statement on Orton’s status. “The Viper” has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years, but he’s been a consistent staple of WWE television since suffering a medial meniscus tear in mid-2018.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton ended when Randy Orton went for an RKO and Landed Weird. #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/c4ulEtPKIG — David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) December 30, 2019

Orton and Styles first crossed paths leading up to WrestleMania 35 when “The Apex Predator” took exception to Styles claiming SmackDown was “The House That AJ Styles Built” given his extensive background on the indie scene. Styles beat Orton at Mania, but over the summer “The Phenomenal One” opted to re-align himself with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to form The OC, turning heel in the process.

Gallows and Anderson wound up costing Orton a shot at Styles’ United States Championship on a November episode of Raw, which prompted Orton to cost Styles his title during a match with Rey Mysterio. Since then Styles has tried and failed on multiple occasions to get his revenge on Orton.

Orton’s potential injury comes mere months after he officially signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Despite teasing the idea on social media, Orton said in an interview on After The Bell that he never intended on leaving the company.

“I was just having fun,” Orton said. “I’m not in the WWE bubble as much as I’ve been for almost the last two decades. I’m learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of just quickly seeing something that isn’t how I would do it or how I would sell it. This might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. I started here, my father was here, my grandfather wrestled for Vince’s father. There’s a lot of history here. Yeah I could’ve left and I could’ve come back, but man, why? I made it here this long and I really shouldn’t have. Against all odds, I’m still here and Vince and I were able to come to terms.

“I’m definitely happy being a WWE Superstar,” he added.