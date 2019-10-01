Watch: Randy Orton and King Corbin Gave the Perfect Response to Bobby Lashley Making out With Lana

This week’s Monday Night Raw had one of the strangest final segments in recent memory. The show was supposed to feature a WWE Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, but the match was tossed out after Brock Lesnar ruthlessly attacked both Mysterio and his son, Dominick, at the start of the show. Rollins then issued an open challenge, but later popped up in the ring to reveal that he was the captain of Team Hogan for the upcoming 10-man tag match at Crown Jewel that would involve Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Flair revealed his first two team members were Randy Orton and King Corbin, who wound up attacking Rollins in a two-on-one beat down. Rusev ran out to make the save, setting up the main event.

The bout was interrupted halfway through when Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE television, and revealed to Rusev that his wife Lana was now by his side. The two started making out much to his dismay, and the match was quickly ended when “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacked Seth Rollins to close out the show. Wrestling fans flooded Twitter after the segment was over with reactions and jokes to the Lana-Lashley-Rusev love triangle, but it turned out the best reaction was one fans at home didn’t get to see. Corbin and Orton, who were shown standing on the entrance ramp at the beginning of the main event, started breaking out into laughter during Lashley’s make-out session.

Both Rusev and Lana had been gone from WWE television for months while on hiatus, and when the “Bulgarian Brute” returned several weeks back his wife was nowhere to be seen. Earlier in the show Charly Caruso asked Rusev about Lana’s whereabouts, and he refused to answer beyond saying their were “problems at home.”

An infidelity angle between the real-life couple is sadly nothing new. Back in 2016 WWE had them in a months-long angle where they started relationships with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. Then in 2018 WWE broke up the wildly popular Rusev Day tag team by having Aiden English claim that Lana was unfaithful to him, only for Lana to reveal he was lying.

And then there was that time in January 2016 when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson popped up on Raw and claimed he had recently slept with Lana.