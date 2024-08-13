Randy Orton Reveals Length of New WWE Contract

Randy Orton is back like he never left. The Viper made his return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series 2023, joining forces with Cody Rhodes’s squad to take down The Judgment Day inside War Games. Orton had been on the shelf for 18 months leading up to this, as his back had caught up to him in May 2022 and he was forced to undergo surgery. Despite doctors advising that he retire, Orton has persevered, operating as a regular member of the WWE roster for the past nine months. Over that time, Orton has squared off with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and The Bloodline.

Randy Orton’s New WWE Contract Length Revealed

The Apex Predator has half a decade to keep adding names to his hit list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Marca, Randy Orton revealed that the contract extension that he recently inked is good for the next five years, meaning he will be a member of the WWE roster until 2029.

“I just signed a five-year contract extension and I don’t have to rush,” Orton said. “I have all the time in the world as far as I’m concerned. I feel great. I feel healthy.”

Orton’s present ambitions are consistent with his mindset from this past May. In an interview four months ago, the 44-year-old Orton noted that he hopes to wrestle into his 50s, and he wants to maintain a full-time schedule throughout that time.

“If you were to ask me two years ago, I would have thought it would have been close to the end. But I had a spinal fusion a year and a half ago, and that changed the game,” Orton said. “I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs. I want to be on all the PLEs. I would love to be able to go into my 50s. Maybe I wrestle until I’m 50 and call it. 30 years with the same company on top. I’ve been around a long time, but not only that, I’ve been here the whole time. I’ve been busting my a–, whether I’m injured or not. [I’ve] been showing up, and it just feels like now is the perfect environment for me to thrive.”

Orton challenges Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31st.