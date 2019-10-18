Watch: Randy Orton Saves WWE Fan’s Phone, Poses For Selfie

Randy Orton has been known by many monikers over the course of his WWE career. Legend Killer and Viper come to mind. After last week’s SmackDown, you can add “Good Samaritan” to that list.

Orton and Kevin Owens had a dark match at last week’s SmackDown following the show going off the air. As he was leaving the ringside area, he noticed that a girl had dropped her cell phone on the ground, out of reach due to the ringside barrier.

Orton went out of his way to pick up the phone, but before he gave it back, he decided to take a selfie and pose for a picture with the young fan. Check out a video below.

lil girl dropped her phone so randy picked up and took a selfie with it pic.twitter.com/ArtyHoxd6i — Victor (@TheVicMacias) October 12, 2019

Orton is now a member of the RAW roster, so this will likely be his last appearance at a SmackDown event for quite some time. It’s good to see the multi-time WWE Champion went out with some style and grace, heel persona or not.

Orton’s next big match happens at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st where he will take part in the big Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match as a member of Team Flair.