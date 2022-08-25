Renee Paquette Is Happy WWE Fans Get to See How Good Michael Cole Really Is

Those who happen to watch WWE SmackDown every week know that Michael Cole was energized by the arrival of Pat McAfee, and the commentary has been 10 times more entertaining ever since. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen an even bigger change in the commentary, and many have noted how at ease Cole is and how many details are being worked into commentary since Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Triple H took over creative. In a new episode of Renee Paquette's The Sessions Podcast, the topic of Cole came up several times, and she couldn't be more excited to see Cole showcase just how good he really is.

"My takeaway from all of that is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe didn't get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations and whatnot. Now we're gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be," Paquette said.

"Whether it's Michael Cole doing his s*** on commentary and being just as good as he actually is, to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with IYO SKY and working with Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey is being booked properly. Shayna Baszler is being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief..."

Regarding Cole specifically, Paquette said "I've said this a million times and I'm just gonna reiterate how good [Cole] is. People have literally crapped on him for years and years and years. 'We hate Michael Cole. Shut up. Shut up. Shut up.' You guys don't even know how good he is and what a regular Raw looks like for him and what SmackDown looks like for him. Whether he's taking notes from the truck, whether Vince is talking to him in his ear, like that dude is in a pressure cooker every single show and he takes the brunt of it."

"But now to see him actually just show his talent and get to show his love of professional wrestling, and the fact that he has been in this business for 25 plus years, and the depth of knowledge that he has in professional wrestling, it's awesome," Paquette said. "It makes me really happy to see him get to breathe and do his thing, but also to see people being like 'Oh shit, Cole is awesome.' It's like, 'Yeah, he is.'"

H/T Cageside Seats