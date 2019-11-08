Renee Young Was Not A Fan of Her Announcing on WWE RAW

Renee Young made history when she became the first woman that WWE employed as a weekly color commentator on Monday Night RAW.

However, it appears that Young is pretty harsh on herself when it comes to how she did in that role. Speaking with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Young discussed her history with WWE and how she’s been thrown into several different roles in trying to find what she could best excel at.

“I did do commentary for a little bit (with NXT) which was even more of a disaster than me doing Monday Night Raw believe it or not,” Young said. “Then they had me do more of an after show kind of thing (Talking Smack) was even more in my wheelhouse. They made me wear a bunch of different hats. It really was an audition boot camp, just to see what I could bring to the table.

“I never felt comfortable doing that job. It was a very stressful year to be completely honest. You look at that situation, of I’m here in WWE, kind of like the first female to come in that role, and obviously, that role has grown exponentially since with so many women we have backstage doing shows and hosting shows etc, etc. But at the time I had kind of done everything so I thought to myself, what is it that I need to do? I need to do something else. I can’t just stand here and do these backstage interviews any more I need something else to chew on.”

Young then expanded on her thoughts when it comes to serving on color commentary with RAW over the past year.

“So, to have Cole and Graves be in their rhythm, then I’m trying to jump in there and everything has already been said, so it was just odd,” she said. “You know I tried to come at it from a fan’s standpoint but then that doesn’t always work because that doesn’t always seem to be necessarily what they (WWE) want you to be saying or doing so I just always felt a little misdirection about what my purpose was out there. And then on top of that, trying to call my husband’s matches when he was still with WWE, so there is a lot of different weird factors.

“Not to be making any excuses but it just wasn’t the right gig for me. It wasn’t for me. People that excel at that, it is a tough job, man. To be out there and talking with sound bytes, you have to talk specific points in the match, whether you are talking through somebody’s comeback or someone’s heat, that for me to try to get in a bit of information just in somebody’s entrance where it felt like a normal spot for me to talk. We’ve got promo segments; and blah, blah, anyway, it was a doozy. A doozy.”

As part of the new WWE Backstage show on FS1, Young seems to have found her footing once again in what looks like it will be a fun weekly watch for any wrestling fan.

