Report: More Details on Mustafa Ali’s Release Request, Including Argument With Vince McMahon

Mustafa Ali took to social media on Sunday with a message — “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.” The announcement came as a surprise, though Ali hadn’t been used much on WWE TV since his brief program with Mansoor ended last October. His last match was on the Oct. 29 episode of SmackDown, he popped up a couple of times backstage in November and requested one week off for the birth of his third child.

Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select shortly after Ali’s release that there’s more to the story than creative simply had nothing for him. Fans who follow Ali online will likely remember he started working on a new, somewhat politically-based “New America” gimmick in recent months. Sapp reports that the character change was going to happen, only for Vince McMahon to pitch something different that “Mustafa Ali would never have done” and that it led to a “heated argument” between the two. Ali stopped appearing on TV in any capacity after that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AliWWE/status/1459589009039147011?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…