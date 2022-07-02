Report: Update Revealed on Bayley's WWE Return

Money in the Bank hits later today, and there are two names that have been talked about quite a bit in regards to surprise appearances. That would be Bayley and Cody Rhodes, and while there's not much out there in regards to Rhodes just yet, a new report from Fightful Select has provided some insight into Bayley's WWE return. Fightful says that Bayley is indeed preparing for her in-ring return, something she's also been teasing on social media. WWE sources confirmed that she's been in the ring working on her return, but there isn't a timetable known at this time.

As for an appearance at Money in the Bank, WWE sources indicated that Bayley wasn't in Las Vegas for Money in the Bank as of Friday night, but that also went for a sizable portion of the roster since many were involved in last night's SmackDown and had to fly in later. Bayley returning will immediately give WWE an energy boost, regardless of which brand she ends up being a part of. Due to injuries and the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation, the Women's Division is a bit thinner than usual, and Bayley would immediately provide a big name to jump in and shake things up.

When she was injured she was still a heel, and she's kept that same fun tone on her social media during her time away from the ring, so there's nothing that indicates she would change roles upon returning. That said, that's what everyone thought when Becky Lynch returned and she then launched into a full heel character after returning at SummerSlam, so there's always the possibility of a character shift.

Hopefully, we find out more about Bayley's return soon, and we don't have long to wait to see if Money in the Bank is the first part of that journey back to the ring. You can check out the full card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

When do you think Bayley will return?