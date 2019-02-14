Reported Reason Why WWE Added Charlotte Flair to WrestleMania 35 Championship Match

When Vince McMahon ripped a WrestleMania opportunity from Becky Lynch and handed it to Charlotte Flair, the wrestling world spontaneously combusted. However, there’s a method to McMahon madness.

At some point in 2019, it looks like Ronda Rousey will take a break from in-ring action. And according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE adding Flair to the Raw Women’s Championship match is a bit of an insurance policy. With Rousey set to take leave, WWE reportedly did not want half of their WM35 main event unavailable for a chunk of 2019. But with Flair—and presumably Lynch—still around, WWE will have two megastars to build around for the rest of the year.

For now, Lynch is out of the picture. But history has taught us that WWE’s “suspensions” are fluid, to say the least. All signs point to Lynch finding a way to wiggle into the Raw Championship match before WrestleMania. And it may be Ronda Rousey who gets her in it.

Rousey joined the social media outrage following McMahon’s explosive announcement, saying that adding Flair was an unjust decision.

“This isn’t what’s best for business,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl (Charlotte Flair) — If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

Even though Rousey and Lynch have been heated rivals, Rousey has been a relative voice of reason for The Man in recent weeks. While Lynch has been making emotional decisions, Rousey has urged her on several occasions to be smart. And now that Lynch is out and Fair is in, Rousey looks like she’ll be advocating for McMahon to restore Lynch’s spot. How that happens remains a mystery, but Rousey will likely have to make a sacrifice in the name of Lynch who will probably need to win a pay-per-view match to get her WrestleMania opportunity back.

Regardless of how it happens, we can expect a triple threat at WrestleMania. Flair’s inclusion certainly fits Fightful’s scoop as WWE will still have plenty of firepower once Rousey leaves. But Flair presence is more than that. As Raw went off the air McMahon actually teased Rousey by declaring Flair the best of the women’s division. This bias will continue to surface on the road to WM35 as Flair will essentially become a corporate champion. Flair will be hated, universally so, tus giving Rousey and Lynch a great villain to work against.