The Revival Poke Fun at WWE Release Rumors With Backstage Interview

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder’s status with the WWE has been a hot topic as of late, as both members of The Revival reportedly asked for their release from the company back in mid-January.

The pair have consistently appeared on WWE television in the weeks since that news broke, and the pair decided to have some fun regarding the rumors in a backstage interview for WWE’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s been a little rumor going around about The Revival,” Dawson said. “I’m sure you’ve heard about it. It’s the scuttlebutt all over the place. And we’re here to let you know man, we’re going to let you in on the little secret. The rumors are true. Dash and myself, The Revival, we plan on leaving Monday Night Raw as the Raw Tag Team Champions. But for now, Top Guys out.”

The duo have tried and failed to win the Raw Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions throughout the first month of 2019, but managed to earn another shot on Raw this week by defeating Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and the B-Team in a four-way tag match.

The duo reportedly requested their release backstage following their tag match on the Jan. 14 episode of Raw and, according to a tweet from Dawson’s father Michael Harwood, were asked to give the company three months to try and turn things around with the struggling tag team division. The team is under contract through April 2020, so WWE is under no obligation to grant them their release request even if they ask again.

The Revival were two of a handful of stars that have reportedly asked for their releases lately, including Mike and Maria Kanellis and Hideo Itami. Thus far Itami is the only Superstar the company has released upon their request.

The company is also set to lose former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose, whose current contract expires in April. WWE even released a statement on Ambrose’s upcoming departure.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans,” the company wrote. “We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.”

According to sources at PWTorch, Ambrose’s decision to not re-sign with the WWE was fueled by his frustrations with his on-screen character.