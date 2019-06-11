The Revival Become Two-Time Raw Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw

The Revival are tag team champion once again. Thanks to their alignment with Shane McMahon, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival were added to the Raw Tag Team Championship match on Monday night, and they came away with the titles in a triple threat match thanks to some excellent timing by Dawson.

Late in the match Zack Ryder nailed Jimmy Uso with the Rough Ryder leg lariat, but ran right into a superkick from Jey Uso. Uso then cleared the ring by nailing Curt Hawkins and Dash Wilder with kicks, then nailed Ryder again to set up for a top rope splash. He nailed the move, but Dawson tagged him just as he was jumping off the turnbuckle, threw him off of Ryder and covered the champ for the win.

It’s been far too long since we last got to see this sight for @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE! #ClinkMe pic.twitter.com/U8fDof2hGd — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 11, 2019

This marks the pair’s second reign as Raw Tag Team Champions in 2019. The two first won the titles on an episode of Raw against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, then lost them to Hawkins and Ryder at WrestleMania 35.

Reports began popping up at the beginning of the year that the pair were unhappy with how tag teams were being utilized in WWE and had reportedly requested their releases after a match on an episode of Raw. The pair reportedly rejected very lucrative long-term contract extensions, but have seen more television time in recent weeks as henchmen for McMahon.

“The experience in WWE has been exactly what you’ve watched — it’s been up and down,” Dawson said inarecent interview with The Sun. “Going into our main roster debut we were on a personal and creative high. But we had some unfortunate incidents — life happens. It’s what happens in this and any sport. When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, ‘Settle down, let’s put that chip back on your shoulder.’”