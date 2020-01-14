Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade Ladder Match Booked for WWE Raw Next

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade surrounding the WWE United States Championship will reach new heights next week, as WWE confirmed on Monday that the pair will face off in a Ladder Match for the title on the Jan. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw. Though the two Latino stars feuded several times on SmackDown, Andrade finally got the upper hand when he beat Mysterio for his US title at Madison Square Garden in December. The rematch between the two saw Mysterio accidentally attack Zelina Vega. After the match Andrade stole Mysterio’s mask, so the legendary luchador retaliated by taking his mask back and stealing the title belt.

Vega and Andrade cut a backstage promo during this week’s Raw where they said they were embarrassed to call Mysterio a Latino role model, and that he was setting a better example for Rey’s son Dominick. The match was announced shortly after that.

Along with the ladder match, Raw will feature another appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and a mixed tag match with Rusev and Liv Morgan taking on Bobby Lashley and Lana.

The episode will also serve as the go-home show for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Check out the full rundown for the show below.