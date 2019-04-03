Watch: Rey Mysterio Shares Video of Injury From WWE Raw, Gives Update on WrestleMania 35 Status

On Tuesday afternoon WWE announced that Rey Mysterio had to be pulled from a SmackDown Live match with Andrade due to an ankle injury he suffered on Monday Night Raw in a match with Baron Corbin. Mysterio finally addressed the injury on Wednesday, posting a video from the Corbin match that showed the exact moment where the injury took place. In the clip Mysterio is seen countering one of Corbin’s moves in the corner with a backflip, but (as shown in slow-motion), the weight of the landing caused his right ankle to bend awkwardly. He also addressed his status for Sunday’s United States Championship match against Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35.

“Suffered an injury on my right ankle this past Monday night on Raw against [Baron Corbin],” Mysterio wrote. “Praying 🙏🏼 to be ready for Mania this Sunday!”

Mysterio was originally booked to face Kurt Angle on Raw as part of the WWE Hall of Famer’s farewell tour before his final WWE match at WrestleMania against Corbin. But after the big man interrupted and started mocking Angle during a promo, Mysterio ran out looking for a fight and the match was changed up for later in the show.

If the match still manages to happen as planned, it will be Mysterio’s first appearance at WrestleMania since he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX. And if Mysterio were to win, he’d become the 13th man in company history to become a modern Grand Slam Champion, having already won the world, tag team and Intercontinental championships multiple times. The match would also serve as Samoa Joe’s WrestleMania debut.

As of Wednesday, 15 matches have been booked for WrestleMania 35 with 12 on the main card. The top matches include a “Winner Take All” bout between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match.

