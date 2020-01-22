Rey Mysterio Health Update Following Brutal Ladder Match on WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio put his body through the ringer on Monday Night Raw this week, as the lucha legend took a series of nasty bumps in his United States Championship match with Andrade. The former WWE Champion has been pretty quiet on social media since the loss, and after one particular bump where he fell to the mat instead of nailing a huricanrana left him stumbling on his feet, fans began to worry that he might have suffered some sort of head injury. Thankfully it sounds like the 45-year-old is okay, as Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin reported on Tuesday night that WWE’s medical team determined Mysterio didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Satin added that the medical team cleared Mysterio to compete again, so he won’t miss any time.

Mysterio was on the verge of winning the match, only for Zelina Vega to climb to the top of the ladder and block his path. Andrade used that opening to hit Mysterio with a Hammerlock DDT off the ladder onto another, snapping it in half.

The champ then threatened to DDT Mysterio on the concrete floor outside the ring, only to be stopped by a returning Humberto Carrillo. The two will face each other in a title match this Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Check out the full card for the show in the list below. The event will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)

United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Big E, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, TBA)

The night before, WWE’s NXT and NXT UK brands will go head-to-head with the Worlds Collide event. Here’s the card for that show: