Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured, United States Championship Future to be Addressed on WWE Raw

WWE has a bit of a mess on their hands when it comes to the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio left Money in the Bank on Sunday night as the reigning champion, but only after he pinned Samoa Joe two minutes into their match where Joe clearly had one of his shoulders up (even the commentators pointed out it was a mistake). On top of that, Mysterio was reportedly being examined for an injury after the match and, as WWE reported the following night, is dealing with a separated shoulder. Neither Mysterio nor Joe appeared in the ring on Monday night in Albany, and now the WWE plans on addressing the fate of the US title on Raw next week.

Joe campaigned during the episode that Mysterio, being an honorable man, should relinquish the championship back to him given that he knows he didn’t legitimately beat “The Samoan Submission Machine.” He added that if he didn’t, he’d make an example out of Mysterio to his son, Dominick.

It’s worth pointing out that the Mysterio/Joe match reportedly ended early on Sunday because Joe started bleeding early on in the match.

“It appeared Joe suffered a broken nose which catching Mysterio during a sit-down senton early in the match with heavy blood flow,” PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported. “The bout ended almost immediately after, but WWE went forward with a planned post-match angle.”

Regardless of whether Mysterio hands Joe the title or not, he still made history on Sunday night by becoming the 14th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He’s the second wrestler to hit the milestone thus far in 2019 alongside Kofi Kingston (who made the list by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania) and joins the likes of Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, all three members of The Shield, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy on the list.

This week’s Raw featured a debut of a new championship, the WWE 24/7 Championship. Introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, the title has the same rules as the Hardcore Championship where any wrestler from any brand can win it at any time in any place as long as a referee is present to count the pinfall. Titus O’Neil was the first to win the championship, followed by Robert Roode and R-Truth.