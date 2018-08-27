Where Will Rey Mysterio Land Upon WWE Return?

While nothing has been confirmed, everyone seems confident Rey Mysterio will make a fall return to WWE. As we wait for Mysterio’s comeback, let’s take a look at where he fits best in 2018’s WWE.

One of the few things certain about Mysterio is that he will forever be a babyface. And right now, Raw’s roster is in a considerable heel draught, so adding the perpetually popular Mysterio to their babyface locker room doesn’t make much sense.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer used this principle to predict Mysterio landing on SmackDown.

“I would say… who needs the babyfaces more? They both do. They’re not good at making top babyfaces and Rey should be a top guy. Rey was a face of SmackDown before but it’s irrelevant now,” he said.

Mysterio working in SmackDown creates a lot of juicy match-ups. On its own, Mysterio’s brand of wrestling is remarkable, but pair that with the high caliber wrestling style SmackDown’s roster offers and there is no shortage of must-see matches.

Meltzer went on to specifically mention Mysterio working with the up-and-coming Andrade Almas as an opportunity for WWE. In just a short period, Almas has proven to be a valuable commodity for WWE, and before the year is over, he may find himself in line for a US Championship bid.

For the 43-year old Mysterio, he can’t officially come to WWEuntil after September 1. The former WWE Champion is booked for Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ All In event that day, but is expected to appear in WWE later in the month.

Mysterio on SmackDown makes sense for another undeniable reason: the Fox deal.

With WWE set to uncork SmackDown on Fox in the fall of 2019, they’ll want to make sure the Blue Brand’s roster is compelling. And if the 2018 Royal Rumble is any indicator, Rey Mysterio is still one of the most popular names in wrestling today.

In fact, the Rumble is where the rumors of Mysterio’s WWE return began. While he did make an appearance at the GreatestRoyal Rumble in April, he did tell the Mirror in March that another WWE chapter was likely.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

