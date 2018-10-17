Rey Mysterio Qualifies for World Cup During SmackDown 1000 Return

Six months after he last worked a WWE event, Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE during Tuesday night’s SmackDown 1000.

Earlier this year, Mysterio was a surprise entrant in January’s Royal Rumble and later wrestled at April’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. However, his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday night was his first singles match this year with WWE. The bout against Nakamura was for a spot to join the eight-man WWE World Cup to be held at Crown Jewel in early November.

The Mysterio vs. Nakamura match served as the main event for what was a night-long celebration of the history of SmackDown, which began airing on UPN back in 1999. To be featured in the main event of such a historic show was no doubt an honor for both men.

The match itself was a dream match of sorts for some, seeing one of the icons of lucha libre working against a Japanese icon. While it was a very good television match, it only served to wet the appetite for what these two could do during a PPV match that was given more time. There’s no doubt they could put on something truly spectacular.

In the end, Mysterio defeated the WWE United States Champion clean via pinfall to advance to the tournament at Crown Jewel, which as of right now will still take place in Saudi Arabia.