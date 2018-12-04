Rhyno Fired From WWE on Raw

It looks like one of WWE’s most endearing tag teams is done — Rhyno has been fired from the company.

After Baron Corbin told Rhyno and Heath Slater that Raw’s roster needed to be trimmed down, he booked the former tag champions in a Loser Gets Fired Match. That loser proved to be Rhyno, and he is now jobless.

Someone’s job is on the line in the matchup between @HeathSlaterOMRB & @Rhyno313, as the loser of the match will be FIRED from #Raw. pic.twitter.com/20Klo8aLiw — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2018

Things are so legitimate that WWE put out a press release to announce Rhyno’s departure.

HOUSTON — After losing a one-on-one match to longtime friend and tag team partner Heath Slater during this week’s broadcast, Rhyno was fired from Monday Night Raw, per a stipulation ordered by the red brand’s “General Manager-Elect,” Baron Corbin. Informing both Superstars that cuts would be needed for the Raw roster, Corbin scheduled a match pitting the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions against one another. Slater, unable to risk losing everything that he’s built for his family in recent years, had no choice but to defeat his friend and force the veteran Man Beast to leave Raw. Moments later, the “General Manager-Elect” informed Slater that he would remain on Team Red as a referee, not a Superstar. As Slater prepares for a drastic career shift, what’s next for Rhyno? Stay with all of WWE‘s digital platforms for more.

For anyone who still believes in Santa, Rhyno will still get his paychecks, but he probably is done wrestling in WWE.