Watch: Man Channels Ric Flair With Epic Backhand Chop During Restaurant Fight

A recent brawl inside of a restaurant went viral on Monday after a clip showed a man delivering a picture-perfect backhand chop right across the face of another man. It was clear the striker could tell he was on camera as he looked right at whoever was filming and licked the back of his hand before delivering the chop. By Tuesday the clip had more than seven million views, while many wrestling fans compared it to Ric Flair’s signature chops.

Hahaha! Licks the back hand😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9VhcLyHJBI — BoxingMoWgli (New Hit Them High Account) (@BoxingWgli) January 5, 2020

“That was the biggest Ric Flair chop ever,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ain’t seen a chop like that since the nature boy Ric Flair,” wrote another.

Flair last appeared on WWE television for a brief feud with Hulk Hogan in which the two legends recruited five-man teams to compete in a tag match at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Hogan’s team won.

Weeks after that the topic of how Charlotte Flair was being booked started making its way around social media, with Corey Graves arguing that she wasn’t being used to her full potential on his After The Bell podcast. Ric seemed to agree.

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent,” Ric said on episode of the WINCLY podcast. “She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’

“I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on,” he added.