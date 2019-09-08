Ric Flair Signs Endorsement Deal With Adidas, Would Love To Work With Kanye

Adidas has added a certain former 16-time world heavyweight champion to their roster of athletes.

Flair revealed he has signed with Adidas during an interview with TMZ recently. Speaking to the camera, Flair said, “Adidas thinks I’m the man. I just signed a deal with them and we’re fixing to make Nike the second brand, ok? It’s not going to be Air Jordan anymore, it’s going to be Air Flair, and I can’t jump!”

Flair revealed the news to the TMZ crew on the same day that he spoke at length about his current legal situation with WWE over the use of “The Man” as a catchphrase. Interestingly, WWE star The Undertaker appeared on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday morning and used the phrase “The Man” when talking about Flair during the appearance.

The details of Flair’s endorsement deal with Adidas are not presently available, though he’s still an enormous name in the sports world over a decade after wrestling his final match with WWE. The recent ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Flair showed that athletes all over the world continue to admire the “Nature Boy.”

The TMZ crew asked Flair who is going to design his gear, to which he said he doesn’t know. The crew pointed out that Kanye West is with the brand and does some designing, to which Flair replied “I love Kanye” and said he’d love to have him work on some of his merchandising designs.

Flair joins an impressive stable of successful athletes at Adidas, including James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kris Bryant, Aaron Judge, and many others.

“Now, when anybody wearing Adidas walks into an arena they are going ‘Woooo!’” Flair told TMZ.