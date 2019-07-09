Ric Flair Explains Why WWE Is Struggling to Find the Next Top Guy

As a 16-time world champion, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair knows a thing or two about being the “top guy” in pro wrestling promotions. Between John Cena’s departure from Hollywood, Becky Lynch’s push to the main event, Seth Rollins’ run as Universal Champion and Roman Reigns’ return from his bout with leukemia the topic of who WWE’s next top guy will be has once again become a widely-discussed topic. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc., Flair gave his two cents on the matter saying picking a top guy isn’t as easy as people think.

“This is one of those times in the business where they are looking for ‘The Guy’… ‘The Guy’ being Hulk Hogan – I’m going WWE – ‘The Guy’ being Roddy Piper, ‘The Guy’ being Shawn Michaels, ‘The Guy’ being Hunter [Triple H], ‘The Guy’ being Undertaker, ‘The Guy’ being The Rock, ‘The Guy’ being Stone Cold [Steve Austin],” Flair said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think that Roman was going to be ‘The Guy’ and then, of course, the illness set him back,” he continued. “I think he still can be but it’s hard. They have some great talent [in WWE], great wrestlers, but they’re having some hard time, in my estimation, figuring out who ‘The Guy’ is. And it’s not because they’re not talented. I think they’re just getting crossed, and mixed feelings, and mixed emotions from different people. You’d have to have been a wrestler for a long time to see that. But you watch the show, if you watch it weekly like I still enjoy watching, mostly because of my daughter. I like to see what the girls are doing on Raw now and I always watch SmackDown and see what she’s doing.”

Cena gave his opinion on the topic back in early June, saying the company needs a group of top stars rather than just one main guy.

“I think the dynamic of the program is changing,” Cena said during a Q&A segment at BookCon. “For the longest time, I think, if you consider WWE a band, there’s been one front person of the band. I think that dynamic is changing and it’s because the audience is too diverse. I think older males are watching it, younger kids are watching it, females are watching it. The audience is so diverse so with a diverse audience, it’s tough to universally please someone.”