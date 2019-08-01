Ric Flair Releases Heartfelt Tribute to Former Rival Harley Race

WWE Hall of Famer and eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. Dozens of wrestlers from the past and present took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler, though the standout tribute came from one of Race’s greatest rivals in Ric Flair.

“Today We Lost Not Only A Great Personal Friend, But In My Estimation The One And Only REAL World Champion. Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair,” Flair said. “I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring.”

“He Will Be Greatly Missed, But Always Remembered By Myself And So Many Others,” Flair continued. “The Stories Of Harley Race Will Live On Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

According to Cagematch, Flair and Race would face each other in the first of 87 career matches on April 12, 1977.

Flair and Race’s most famous angle came in 1983 when Race ended Flair’s first reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion by beating him at a live event in St. Louis Missouri on June 10, 1983. The win gave Race his seventh reign at the title (which at the time broke Lou Thesz record for most reigns with the title), but out of fear of losing it back to Flair he placed a $25,000 bounty on Flair’s head.

Bob Orton Jr. and Dick Slater took Race’s offer and seemingly ended Flair’s career, but his retirement turned out to be an angle that set up for a rematch between Race and Flair at the first Starrcade event in 1983. Flair won the title that night, and for years has credited Race with elevating him to his status as a worldwide main event star.

Race would beat Flair for the title in March 1984 at a house show in New Zealand. Flair won the title back three days later, though the NWA has gone back-and-forth over whether or not the initial title change “counts” as an official reign for Race.

The last match involving both men took place at a Central States Wrestling event in Kansas City on March 20, 1986. Race teamed with Bruiser Brody to beat Flair and “Bulldog” Bob Brown in a tag team match.