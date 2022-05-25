Ric Flair Addresses Rumor That Hulk Hogan is His Final Opponent

✖

Rumors popped up earlier this week via Brian Blair that Hulk Hogan was going to be involved in Ric Flair's final match coming up on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of Starrcast V. The match was originally pitched as a six-man tag bout involving Flair and FTR against the Rock N' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. Steamboat then stated publicly that he had turned down the match, leaving that final spot open. When Blair mentioned Hogan's name during a recent interview regarding the match, many took that as him accidentally leaking that "The Hulkster" was making a comeback too.

Flair cleared things up on the latest To Be The Man podcast, saying that while he did invite Hogan to Starrcast V, it was not so that he could take part in the match. He later added that he has a "rough idea" of who the sixth man will be.

"Not that I know of, I think you would have run that by me. He's invited, I've talked to him personally, to come to the roast and to come to the match. He hasn't confirmed for sure, but I'm pretty sure he'll be there. Without Eric Bischoff booking it, he doesn't want anything to do with me [laughs]," Flair said (h/t Fightful).

"I'm very excited, especially because no one knows who is competing. I'm very excited, just being part of it has me excited. I'm pushing, I'm a guy who has to have a goal to push myself hard. Not knowing exactly who the opponents are going to be, but having a rough idea," he continued.

Flair spoke out on a previous episode about fans being concerned about his health for the match, given that he's 73, has a pacemaker and is a few years removed from a nearly-fatal health scare.

"For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about."

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life," he continued. "I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life. It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money. This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it."