Ric Flair: The Last Match Documentary Episode 1 Premieres

The first episode of the three-part documentary series Ric Flair: The Last Match officially dropped on Starrcast's website on Monday afternoon. Narrated by Darius Rucker, the first episode recapped Flair's historic career, his tumultuous family life, the tragic death of his son Reid, his issues with drinking that were brought about by Reid's death and his near-fatal health scare in 2017. It ended with Flair cutting a passionate promo about how he'll prove in his final match that he's still "The Man" in front of thousands of fans at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The event takes place on July 31 and had to move locations after initially selling out the Nashville Fairgrounds. It is still unknown who Flair's opponent will be, though the rest of the card has been filled out by wrestlers from a wide variety of promotions.

Flair spoke with ComicBook recently and talked about what the match would need in order to be a fitting finale. He explained that it needed to be better than anything that came after his initial WrestleMania XXIV retirement, as he wrestled 16 matches before stepping away from the ring in September 2011.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Sean Michaels," Flair said. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."

Check out the full lineup for the event (so far) below. Stay tuned for full coverage of Ric Flair's Last Match later this month!